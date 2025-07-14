Benjamin Hornigold Ltd Reports Positive Portfolio Return and Pursues Debt Recovery

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Benjamin Hornigold Ltd. ( (AU:BHD) ) is now available.

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd reported a positive gross portfolio return of 1.60% for the month, with an unaudited Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per share of 25.52 cents as of June 30, 2025. The company continues to pursue outstanding debts from John Bridgeman Ltd and JB Financial Group Pty Ltd, which, if recovered, could significantly benefit shareholders.

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd is an investment company that operates with a flexible investment strategy to navigate market volatility. The company focuses on strategies such as discount capture, arbitrage, deep value investments, and event-driven opportunities to provide absolute returns.

Average Trading Volume: 23,712

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

