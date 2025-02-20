Beng Kuang Marine Achieves Remarkable Financial Growth in FY2024

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Beng Kuang Marine Ltd. ( (SG:BEZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Beng Kuang Marine Ltd. reported significant financial growth in FY2024, with a 41.3% increase in revenue to S$111.88 million and a 167.7% rise in net profit to S$21.19 million. The company’s strategic shift towards a service-oriented model and the exit of loss-making operations have improved its gross profit margin and strengthened its financial position, enabling a proposed dividend of 0.6 SG cents per share.

More about Beng Kuang Marine Ltd.

Beng Kuang Marine Ltd. operates within the offshore and marine industry, providing asset integrity solutions and services, particularly for floating assets such as FPSOs and FSOs. The company is focused on an asset-light and service-oriented business model.

YTD Price Performance: 18.18%

Average Trading Volume: 772,534

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$50.8M

Learn more about BEZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.