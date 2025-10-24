Bellway PLC Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bellway ( (GB:BWY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bellway PLC has announced a share buyback program, purchasing 24,897 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 2,696.00p to 2,732.00p per share. This move is part of a broader strategy initiated on 14 October 2025, which has seen the company buy back a total of 173,235 shares for cancellation, reducing its total shares in issue to 118,821,031. The buyback is expected to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding, potentially increasing earnings per share and reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BWY) stock is a Buy with a £3489.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bellway stock, see the GB:BWY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BWY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BWY is a Neutral.

Bellway’s overall stock score reflects a mixed financial performance with strong balance sheet stability but declining revenues and cash flow challenges. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, while valuation metrics suggest fair pricing. The earnings call provided positive operational insights but highlighted areas needing improvement, such as RoCE and cost management.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BWY stock, click here.

More about Bellway

Bellway PLC operates in the construction and real estate industry, focusing on building residential properties. The company is known for developing a range of homes, from apartments to large family houses, and is a significant player in the UK housing market.

Average Trading Volume: 376,911

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.07B

For a thorough assessment of BWY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue