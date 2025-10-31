Bel Fuse Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Bel Fuse Inc. ( (BELFA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bel Fuse Inc. presented to its investors.

Bel Fuse Inc. is a global company that designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits, primarily serving industries such as defense, commercial aerospace, networking, telecommunications, and more.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Bel Fuse Inc. announced a significant increase in net sales, reaching $179 million, a 44.8% rise compared to the same period in the previous year. The company also reported a gross profit margin of 39.7%, an improvement from 36.1% in Q3 2024, and GAAP net earnings attributable to shareholders of $22.3 million, up from $8.1 million in the prior year.

Key financial highlights include an adjusted EBITDA of $39.2 million, representing 21.9% of sales, compared to $21.5 million or 17.4% of sales in Q3 2024. The strong performance was attributed to robust demand in commercial aerospace and defense sectors, alongside a rebound in networking and distribution markets. Additionally, the company gained $1.6 million from the sale of a building in Zhongshan, PRC.

Looking ahead, Bel Fuse Inc. anticipates fourth-quarter net sales to range between $165 million and $180 million, with a gross margin expected to remain healthy between 37% and 39%. The company emphasizes strong internal collaboration and a focus on growth and new opportunities as it moves forward.

