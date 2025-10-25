Bekken Invest Increases Stake in KMC Properties Through Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from KMC Properties ASA ( (DE:5FM) ).

KMC Properties ASA has announced a private placement of 689,655 new shares to Bekken Invest AS, raising approximately NOK 4 million. This transaction results in Bekken Invest holding a majority stake of 52.87% in KMC Properties, potentially increasing to 52.91% following the completion of a mandatory offer.

More about KMC Properties ASA

Average Trading Volume: 78,163

Current Market Cap: NOK29.2M

See more data about 5FM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue