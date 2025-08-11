Beijing Yanjing Brewery Reports Strong First Half 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Beijing Enterprises Holdings ( (HK:0392) ).

Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, reported a significant financial performance for the first half of 2025, with a 6.37% increase in revenue and a 45.51% rise in profit compared to the previous year. These results highlight the brewery’s robust growth and its positive impact on the parent company’s financial health, indicating strong operational efficiency and market positioning in the brewing industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0392) stock is a Hold with a HK$35.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beijing Enterprises Holdings stock, see the HK:0392 Stock Forecast page.

More about Beijing Enterprises Holdings

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is an integrated public utilities company based in Hong Kong, focusing on gas, water, and environmental sectors, with additional investments in related upstream and downstream businesses. The company also includes a beer business segment, primarily through its subsidiary, Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd., which is involved in the manufacturing and sales of beer, water, beer ingredients, beverages, yeast, and feed.

YTD Price Performance: 26.16%

Average Trading Volume: 1,228,963

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$41.39B

