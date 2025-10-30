Beijing Xunzhong Announces Key Changes Ahead of 2025 EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beijing Xunzhong Communication Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2597) ) has shared an announcement.

Beijing Xunzhong Communication Technology Co., Ltd. has announced its 2025 sixth extraordinary general meeting, scheduled for November 19, 2025. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the abolition of the supervisory committee, changes to the registered office address, and amendments to various company management systems. These changes aim to streamline operations and enhance governance, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

More about Beijing Xunzhong Communication Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Beijing Xunzhong Communication Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the communication technology industry, focusing on providing advanced communication solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 103,358

