Beijing Urban Construction Proposes Amendments to Enhance Governance

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Grp Co., Ltd Class H ( (HK:1599) ) just unveiled an update.

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited has announced proposed amendments to its articles of association to align with the new Company Law of the People’s Republic of China. These changes aim to enhance the company’s corporate governance structure and will be subject to approval at a forthcoming general meeting.

More about Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Grp Co., Ltd Class H

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the construction and design industry, focusing on urban development projects.

Average Trading Volume: 878,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.96B

