Beijing Saimo Technology Appoints Trustee for 2025 H Share Award Trust Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Beijing Saimo Technology Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2571) ) is now available.

Beijing Saimo Technology Co., Ltd. has appointed BOCI Trustee (Hong Kong) Limited as the trustee for its 2025 H Share Award Trust Scheme. This appointment involves establishing two separate trusts to manage H Shares for eligible employees, categorized into core and non-core connected persons, impacting the company’s compliance with public float requirements as per Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2571) stock is a Buy with a HK$14.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beijing Saimo Technology Co. Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2571 Stock Forecast page.

More about Beijing Saimo Technology Co. Ltd. Class H

Beijing Saimo Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in China, operating in the technology sector. The company focuses on providing technology solutions and services, with a market presence in Hong Kong under the stock code 2571.

Average Trading Volume: 63,391

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

For an in-depth examination of 2571 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue