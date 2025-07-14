Beijing North Star Projects Continued Losses for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beijing North Star Company ( (HK:0588) ) has shared an announcement.

Beijing North Star Company Limited has announced an estimated net loss for the first half of 2025, ranging from RMB1,401,000,000 to RMB1,791,000,000, excluding gains or losses from changes in the fair value of investment properties. Despite the continued losses, the company maintains a cash balance of approximately RMB7.4 billion, indicating sufficient capital reserves and clear financing channels for secure operations. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

More about Beijing North Star Company

YTD Price Performance: 37.18%

Average Trading Volume: 28,528,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.32B

Learn more about 0588 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

