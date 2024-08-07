Beijing Capital Jiaye Schedules Key Board Meeting

Beijing Capital Jiaye Property Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2210) has released an update.

Beijing Capital Jiaye Property Services Co., Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on August 22, 2024, to review and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year. The meeting will address the performance of the company and its subsidiaries up to June 30, 2024, and handle additional business matters. This upcoming board meeting is a key event for shareholders and potential investors, marking a significant date for company updates.

