Beijing Capital International Airport Co Reports 2024 Growth Amid Financial Challenges

An update from Beijing Capital International Airport Co ( (HK:0694) ) is now available.

Beijing Capital International Airport Co reported significant growth in its 2024 annual results, with aircraft movements, passenger throughput, and cargo handling all showing substantial increases compared to the previous year. Despite a rise in revenues by 20.5%, the company still faced a net loss of RMB1,389,745,000, although this marked an 18.1% reduction in losses from the previous year. The company did not declare a final dividend for 2024, reflecting ongoing financial challenges despite operational improvements.

More about Beijing Capital International Airport Co

Beijing Capital International Airport Co is a foreign-invested joint stock limited company based in China, operating within the aviation industry. The company primarily focuses on managing airport operations, including aeronautical and non-aeronautical services, catering to both passenger and cargo traffic.

YTD Price Performance: -6.67%

Average Trading Volume: 2,752

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.73B

For an in-depth examination of 0694 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue