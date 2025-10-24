Beforepay Group Limited Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Beforepay Group Limited ( (AU:B4P) ) has issued an announcement.

Beforepay Group Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 26, 2025, to be held both physically in Sydney and virtually. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation, offering online voting and question submission options to ensure engagement. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it affects their shareholding and involves voting on resolutions that will shape the company’s future direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:B4P) stock is a Buy with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beforepay Group Limited stock, see the AU:B4P Stock Forecast page.

More about Beforepay Group Limited

Beforepay Group Limited, founded in 2019, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing ethical and customer-friendly financial solutions. The company offers small pay advances and personal loans to assist Australians with cash-flow challenges. Its enterprise arm, Carrington Labs, supports banks, credit unions, and fintechs by providing deep credit risk insights to enhance lending performance.

Average Trading Volume: 107,114

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$124.8M

For detailed information about B4P stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue