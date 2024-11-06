Beazley PLC Reports Strong Premium Growth and Investment Income

Beazley (GB:BEZ) has released an update.

Beazley PLC has reported strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with insurance written premiums rising by 7% to $4.625 billion and investment income reaching $513 million. The company expects to maintain its combined operating ratio guidance of around 80%, despite the impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Beazley’s strategic focus on disciplined underwriting and risk selection has positioned it well amidst a volatile claims environment, with significant growth in property risks driving its performance.

