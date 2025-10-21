Beauty Farm Medical Announces Strategic Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc. ( (HK:2373) ) has issued an announcement.

Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. announced a voluntary on-market share repurchase, acquiring 50,000 shares for approximately HK$1,565,530. The Board believes the current share price undervalues the company and sees the repurchase as a demonstration of confidence in its long-term value, aiming to enhance market value and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2373) stock is a Hold with a HK$37.00 price target.

More about Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc.

Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. operates in the health and wellness sector, focusing on medical and health services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 495,056

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.46B



