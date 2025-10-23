Beauty Farm Medical Announces Share Repurchase to Boost Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc. ( (HK:2373) ) has shared an announcement.

Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. announced a voluntary on-market share repurchase, acquiring 65,000 shares at an average price of HK$30.33 per share, totaling approximately HK$1,971,240. This move, part of a broader repurchase strategy totaling 325,000 shares, reflects the board’s confidence in the company’s long-term value and aims to enhance shareholder returns by capitalizing on the current undervaluation of its stock.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2373) stock is a Hold with a HK$37.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc. stock, see the HK:2373 Stock Forecast page.

More about Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc.

Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. operates in the medical and health industry, focusing on providing health and beauty services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 513,977

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.4B

Learn more about 2373 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue