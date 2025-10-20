Beauty Farm Announces Strategic Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc. ( (HK:2373) ) has shared an update.

Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. announced a voluntary on-market share repurchase of 70,000 shares, totaling approximately HK$2,209,470, as part of a broader repurchase strategy that has seen 210,000 shares bought back since October 15, 2025. The board believes this move reflects confidence in the company’s long-term value and aims to enhance its market value and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2373) stock is a Hold with a HK$37.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc. stock, see the HK:2373 Stock Forecast page.

More about Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc.

Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. operates in the health and wellness sector, focusing on medical and health services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 490,704

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.63B

Find detailed analytics on 2373 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue