Beauty Farm Announces Director’s Share Purchase and Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc. ( (HK:2373) ) has shared an update.

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc. announced an increase in shareholding by a non-executive director, Ms. Yi Lin, who purchased 61,000 shares, reflecting her confidence in the company’s future. Additionally, the company conducted an on-market share repurchase of 30,000 shares, indicating management’s belief in the long-term value of the enterprise and aiming to enhance capital market value and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2373) stock is a Hold with a HK$37.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc. stock, see the HK:2373 Stock Forecast page.

More about Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc.

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc. operates in the medical and health sector, focusing on offering health-related services and products. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 530,164

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.19B

See more insights into 2373 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue