Beauce Gold Fields Closes $765K Private Placement to Boost Exploration

Beauce Gold Fields ( (TSE:BGF) ) has provided an update.

Beauce Gold Fields has announced the closing of a non-brokered private placement, raising $765,304 through the sale of 19,132,600 units at $0.04 per unit. The funds will be used for exploration and general corporate purposes, with a significant portion of the placement subscribed by existing shareholders and accredited investors. The placement is subject to regulatory approvals, and the securities issued will have a hold period in accordance with Canadian securities laws. This move supports the company’s ongoing exploration efforts in the Beauce region, which is historically known for its significant placer gold deposits.

Beauce Gold Fields is focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The company’s flagship property is the Saint-Simon-les-Mines gold project, which is historically significant as the site of Canada’s first gold rush. Beauce Gold Fields aims to trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits.

