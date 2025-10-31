Beacon Financial Reports Q3 Loss Amid Merger Costs

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( (BBT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Berkshire Hills Bancorp presented to its investors.

Beacon Financial Corporation, a full-service regional bank serving the Northeast, was formed through the merger of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. and Brookline Bancorp, Inc. The company offers a wide range of banking solutions and operates through multiple banking divisions.

Beacon Financial Corporation reported a net loss of $56.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to one-time costs associated with the merger. Despite the loss, operating earnings were $38.5 million, with an operating EPS of $0.44. The merger has expanded the company’s scale, providing a foundation for future growth and profitability.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a significant increase in net interest income to $132.6 million, driven by higher yields and lower funding costs. Non-interest income also rose to $12.3 million, supported by increased deposit and wealth management fees. However, the provision for credit losses surged to $87.5 million, reflecting merger-related adjustments and stress in certain sectors.

Looking ahead, Beacon Financial Corporation is focused on integrating its operations and rolling out the new Beacon Bank brand in early 2026. The company aims to leverage its expanded scale for improved profitability and sustained growth across the Northeast region.

