BE Semiconductor Industries Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. ADR ( (BESIY) ) has released its Q3 earnings.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (Besi) is a prominent manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, known for its advanced packaging solutions that cater to leading semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, and electronics companies. Headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, Besi is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the OTC markets.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Besi announced a significant increase in orders by 36.5% compared to the previous quarter, reaching €174.7 million. However, the company’s revenue and net income saw declines, with revenue at €132.7 million, a decrease of 10.4% from the previous quarter, and net income at €25.3 million, down by 21.2%. These results reflect the ongoing challenges in the semiconductor assembly market, particularly in mobile and automotive sectors.

Key financial metrics for the year-to-date period show a revenue of €425.0 million and net income of €88.8 million, both experiencing declines compared to the previous year. The gross margin also saw a decrease due to adverse foreign exchange effects. Despite these challenges, Besi’s cash and deposits increased by €28.4 million, and the company completed a €100 million share buyback program, initiating a new €60 million repurchase program.

Looking ahead, Besi’s management anticipates a revenue increase of 15-25% in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by improved order levels and demand for advanced packaging solutions. The company expects gross margins to remain stable and plans to increase R&D expenses to support future growth. Besi remains optimistic about the recovery in the semiconductor market and its strategic positioning to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

