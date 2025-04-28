Be Friends Holding Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Agenda

An update from Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1450) ) is now available.

Be Friends Holding Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, which will take place on June 16, 2025, in Hangzhou City, China. The meeting will cover several key resolutions, including the re-election of executive directors, the authorization of the board to set directors’ remuneration, and the re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the meeting will consider granting the board a mandate to repurchase shares and issue additional shares, which could impact the company’s stock market activities and shareholder value.

More about Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -24.07%

Average Trading Volume: 1,154,717

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.14B

Learn more about 1450 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue