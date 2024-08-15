BC Technology Group’s Earnings Soar in 2024

BC Technology Group Limited (HK:0863) has released an update.

BC Technology Group Limited reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with income from its digital assets and blockchain platform business rising by 17.7% to HK$123.8 million. Moreover, the company saw a substantial reduction in its loss from continuing operations, which decreased by 90.2% to HK$9.6 million compared to the same period the previous year. These figures indicate a robust turnaround in the company’s operations, reflecting efficiency gains and potential growth.

For further insights into HK:0863 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.