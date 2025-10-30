Baytex Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend for January 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Baytex Energy ( (TSE:BTE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Baytex Energy Corp. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of CDN$0.0225 per share, payable on January 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may enhance its attractiveness to investors, especially given the dividend’s designation as an ‘eligible dividend’ for Canadian tax purposes and a ‘qualified dividend’ for U.S. tax purposes.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BTE) stock is a Hold with a C$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Baytex Energy stock, see the TSE:BTE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BTE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BTE is a Neutral.

Baytex Energy’s overall stock score reflects a combination of strong operational performance and attractive valuation, tempered by challenges in revenue growth and free cash flow generation. The positive sentiment from the earnings call and strategic focus on debt reduction and cost efficiencies are significant strengths. However, technical indicators suggest a cautious outlook, and the soft commodity price environment remains a concern.

More about Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. is an energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with operations in Houston, Texas. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the Eagle Ford in the United States. Its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

Average Trading Volume: 5,343,538

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$2.5B

