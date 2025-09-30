BayFirst Financial to Release Q3 Results October 30

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BayFirst Financial Corp ( (BAFN) ) has shared an announcement.

BayFirst Financial Corp. announced it will release its third-quarter results on October 30, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for October 31, 2025, to discuss the outcomes. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market position and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (BAFN) stock is a Hold with a $9.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on BAFN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BAFN is a Neutral.

BayFirst Financial Corp’s stock score is primarily driven by its strong valuation, with a low P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and financial performance highlights increased leverage and declining cash flow growth, which are potential risks.



More about BayFirst Financial Corp

BayFirst Financial Corp., based in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a registered bank holding company that began operations in 2000. Its primary income source is its subsidiary, BayFirst National Bank, which offers a wide range of commercial and consumer banking services across twelve full-service offices in the Tampa Bay-Sarasota region. The bank is a significant player in the SBA 7(a) lending market, ranking 8th in units originated and 18th in dollar volume nationwide as of June 2025, with total assets of $1.34 billion.

Average Trading Volume: 16,909

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $42.87M



