BayCom Corp Reports Q3 Earnings Amid Challenges

Baycom ( (BCML) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Baycom presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BayCom Corp, the holding company for United Business Bank, operates in the financial sector providing a range of banking services, including loans and deposit products across several states in the U.S. In its latest earnings report, BayCom Corp announced a net income of $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease from the previous quarter and the same quarter last year. This decline was primarily attributed to increased provisions for credit losses and higher noninterest expenses, despite a rise in net interest income and noninterest income. Key financial metrics revealed a stable asset base with total assets remaining steady at $2.6 billion, while loans increased to $2.0 billion. The company also reported a decrease in nonperforming loans and an increase in the allowance for credit losses. Looking ahead, BayCom’s management remains cautiously optimistic, expecting stable credit quality and improved earnings performance, with a continued focus on strategic share repurchases and cash dividends to enhance shareholder value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue