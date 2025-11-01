Baxter International’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Baxter International Inc ((BAX)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Baxter International’s recent earnings call presented a mixed sentiment, highlighting both growth and challenges. The company reported revenue growth in key segments such as Advanced Surgery and Healthcare Systems & Technologies, yet faced significant hurdles in Infusion Therapies and Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the decision to reduce the dividend to focus on deleveraging indicates a proactive strategy to stabilize operations and improve financial health.

Overall Revenue Growth

Baxter International reported a total of $2.8 billion in global sales from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2025, marking a 5% increase on a reported basis and a 2% rise on an operational basis. This growth underscores the company’s ability to maintain a steady revenue stream despite sector-specific challenges.

Advanced Surgery Segment Performance

The Advanced Surgery segment saw a robust performance with sales reaching $306 million, reflecting an 11% global growth. This increase is attributed to strong demand and effective commercial execution, positioning the segment as a key driver of Baxter’s overall growth.

Healthcare Systems & Technologies Segment

Sales in the Healthcare Systems & Technologies segment totaled $773 million for the quarter, with a 2% increase driven by a 4% growth in the U.S. market for Care and Connectivity Solutions. This segment continues to benefit from technological advancements and market expansion.

Adjusted Earnings Growth

Baxter’s adjusted earnings from continuing operations rose significantly, with earnings per share increasing by 41% to $0.69 compared to the previous year. This impressive growth highlights the company’s operational efficiency and strategic focus on profitability.

Infusion Pump Challenges

The company faces ongoing challenges with its Novum IQ Large Volume pump, which has led to a hold on shipments and installations. These issues are anticipated to persist beyond 2025, impacting the Infusion Therapies segment’s performance.

IV Solutions Demand Decline

Demand for IV solutions in the U.S. remains below pre-Hurricane Helene levels, with fluid conservation measures expected to continue affecting sales into 2026. This decline poses a challenge for Baxter’s recovery in this segment.

Pharmaceuticals Segment Softness

The Pharmaceuticals segment experienced softness, particularly in premix products, due to changes in IV infusion protocols and a shift towards IV push in certain hospital settings. This trend has affected the segment’s overall performance.

Dividend Reduction

Baxter announced a reduction in its quarterly dividend to $0.01 per share starting January 2026. This decision is aimed at freeing up cash for deleveraging, reflecting the company’s commitment to strengthening its balance sheet and ensuring long-term financial stability.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Baxter International provided updated guidance for the full year and fourth quarter of 2025. The company expects total sales growth of 4% to 5% on a reported basis, with operational sales growth projected at 1% to 2%. Adjusted earnings per share for the full year are anticipated to be between $2.35 and $2.40. For the fourth quarter, Baxter projects a 2% sales growth on a reported basis and a 2% decline on an operational basis, with adjusted earnings per share estimated at $0.52 to $0.57. These projections consider various factors, including foreign exchange impacts and the divestiture of the Kidney Care business.

In summary, Baxter International’s earnings call reflects a company navigating both growth opportunities and significant challenges. While key segments like Advanced Surgery and Healthcare Systems & Technologies show promising growth, issues in Infusion Therapies and Pharmaceuticals require strategic attention. The company’s forward-looking guidance and dividend reduction indicate a focus on financial stability and operational improvement, setting the stage for future resilience.

