Baxter International Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Baxter International Inc., a prominent player in the global medtech sector, specializes in providing essential healthcare solutions, including medical devices and advanced injectable technologies. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Baxter reported a 5% increase in sales from continuing operations, totaling $2.84 billion, with adjusted diluted earnings per share rising to $0.69. The company recently appointed Andrew Hider as CEO, who is focused on driving sustainable growth and enhancing shareholder value.

Key financial highlights include a 3% increase in U.S. sales and an 8% rise in international sales. The Pharmaceuticals segment showed a robust 7% growth, driven by strong demand for drug compounding and injectables. Conversely, the Medical Products & Therapies segment experienced a 1% decline, attributed to reduced sales in infusion pumps and IV solutions, partially offset by the demand for Advanced Surgery products.

Baxter’s strategic initiatives include the launch of the Welch Allyn Connex 360 Vital Signs Monitor, enhancing its connected monitoring portfolio. The company also received a Gold Level Resiliency Badge from the Healthcare Industry Resilience Collaborative, highlighting its commitment to supply chain resilience.

Looking ahead, Baxter anticipates a full-year sales growth of 4% to 5% on a reported basis, with adjusted earnings expected to range between $2.35 to $2.40 per diluted share. The company remains focused on executing its strategic priorities to ensure long-term growth and operational excellence.

