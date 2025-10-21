Baxter International COO Heather Knight Resigns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Baxter International ( (BAX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 16, 2025, Heather Knight announced her resignation from Baxter International as Executive Vice President, COO, and interim group president of Medical Products and Therapies, effective October 29, 2025, to join another healthcare company. Following her departure, CEO Andrew Hider will take on the interim group president role for MPT, and the company will eliminate the COO position.

The most recent analyst rating on (BAX) stock is a Hold with a $22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Baxter International stock, see the BAX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BAX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BAX is a Neutral.

Baxter International’s overall stock score is driven by its mixed financial performance and valuation concerns. While there are improvements in cash flow and some operational efficiencies, significant profitability challenges and high leverage weigh heavily. The technical analysis suggests a neutral trend, and the earnings call highlights both growth and risks, leading to a cautious outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on BAX stock, click here.

More about Baxter International

Baxter International is a company operating in the healthcare industry, focusing on medical products and therapies.

Average Trading Volume: 7,505,728

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.88B

For detailed information about BAX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue