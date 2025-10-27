BAWAG Group CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares in Company

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BAWAG Group AG ( (DE:0B2) ) has provided an announcement.

BAWAG Group AG announced a series of transactions involving the purchase of shares by its Chief Executive Officer, Anas Abuzaakouk. The transactions, conducted on the Vienna Stock Exchange, involved the acquisition of a total of 10,000 shares at varying prices. This move reflects a significant investment by the CEO in the company, potentially signaling confidence in BAWAG’s future performance and stability.

BAWAG Group AG is a financial services company based in Vienna, Austria. It primarily operates in the banking sector, offering a range of financial products and services, including retail and corporate banking. The company is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 43.36%

Average Trading Volume: 147,736

Current Market Cap: €8.37B

