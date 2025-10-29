Bausch + Lomb Reports Q3 2025 Revenue Growth Amid Net Loss

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bausch + Lomb Corporation reported a revenue of $1.281 billion for the third quarter of 2025, marking a 7% increase from the previous year. Despite a net loss of $28 million, the company showed strong growth in its Pharmaceuticals and Vision Care segments, with significant advancements in its R&D pipeline. The company continues to expand its leadership in the dry eye market and regain momentum in premium intraocular lenses, which is expected to enhance its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (BLCO) stock is a Hold with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bausch + Lomb Corporation stock, see the BLCO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BLCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BLCO is a Neutral.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its mixed financial performance, with revenue growth overshadowed by net losses and weak cash flow. Technical analysis provides a neutral outlook, while valuation remains unattractive due to ongoing losses. The company’s strategic initiatives and raised revenue guidance offer some optimism, but significant improvements in profitability and cash flow are necessary for a stronger stock performance.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation is a leading global eye health company focused on helping people see better to live better. The company operates in the eye health industry, providing a range of products including pharmaceuticals, vision care, and surgical solutions. Bausch + Lomb is known for its innovative products and has a strong market presence in dry eye treatment, premium intraocular lenses, and other eye care solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 599,154

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.38B

