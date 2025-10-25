Battery X Metals Reports Successful Electric Truck Range Enhancement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Battery X Metals ( (TSE:BATX) ) has issued an announcement.

Battery X Metals Inc. has announced successful results from a follow-up validation assessment of its electric truck, which underwent a targeted cell-replacement intervention and rebalancing. The truck’s driving range increased from 40 km to over 200 km, maintaining stable performance over four months and 2,000 km of real-world operation. This improvement highlights the potential of Battery X’s rebalancing technology to extend battery lifespan and enhance efficiency for commercial and fleet electric vehicles, reinforcing its industry positioning and offering significant implications for stakeholders.

Battery X Metals Inc. is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company. It focuses on advancing battery technology through its subsidiary, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies Inc., which specializes in lithium-ion battery rebalancing hardware and software systems.

Average Trading Volume: 124,355

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$12.2M

