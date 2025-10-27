Bathurst Resources to Announce Q1 FY26 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bathurst Resources Ltd ( (AU:BRL) ) has provided an update.

Bathurst Resources Limited is set to announce its first-quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2026 on October 28, 2025. The company will provide further insights into its business outlook during a webcast scheduled for November 3, 2025. This announcement could impact stakeholders by offering updated information on the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

More about Bathurst Resources Ltd

Bathurst Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the extraction and production of coal. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker BRL.

YTD Price Performance: -14.32%

Average Trading Volume: 46,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$153.6M

