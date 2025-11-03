Bathurst Resources Releases Q1 FY26 Financial Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Bathurst Resources Ltd ( (AU:BRL) ) is now available.

Bathurst Resources Limited has released its Q1 FY26 results, highlighting its financial performance and operational updates. The company emphasizes that past performance metrics are not indicative of future outcomes, and advises stakeholders to consider their own financial situations and seek professional advice before making investment decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BRL) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bathurst Resources Ltd stock, see the AU:BRL Stock Forecast page.

More about Bathurst Resources Ltd

Bathurst Resources Limited is a company operating in the coal mining industry, primarily focused on the extraction and production of coal resources. The company has a significant market presence in New Zealand and is involved in joint ventures to enhance its operational capacity.

YTD Price Performance: -15.66%

Average Trading Volume: 45,831

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$151.2M

