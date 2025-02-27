Bath & Body Works Announces Strong Q4 2024 Results

Bath & Body Works ( (BBWI) ) has provided an update.

On February 27, 2025, Bath & Body Works reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, showing net sales of $2.8 billion and earnings per diluted share of $2.09 for the fourth quarter, both exceeding guidance. The company also announced a new $500 million share repurchase program and provided 2025 guidance with expected net sales growth of 1% to 3% and earnings per diluted share between $3.25 and $3.60. Despite a decrease in net sales compared to the previous year due to a shifted fiscal calendar, the company demonstrated strong performance driven by product innovation and strategic initiatives.

More about Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, known for its fine fragrance mist, body lotion, body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers, and liquid hand soap. The company operates over 1,890 locations in the U.S. and Canada, with more than 525 international franchised locations and an online storefront.

YTD Price Performance: 6.48%

Average Trading Volume: 3,694,311

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.9B

For a thorough assessment of BBWI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.