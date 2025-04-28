Barrick Gold to Rebrand as Barrick Mining Corporation

The latest announcement is out from Barrick Gold ( (TSE:ABX) ).

Barrick Gold Corporation announced its intention to change its name to Barrick Mining Corporation, subject to shareholder approval, to better reflect its focus on both gold and copper mining. The company plans to change its ticker symbol on the NYSE to ‘B’ while maintaining ‘ABX’ on the TSX, aligning with its strategy to grow sustainably and profitably in the gold and copper sectors.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ABX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ABX is a Neutral.

Barrick Gold’s strong financial performance and strategic project management position it well within the gold industry. The company’s effective cash flow management and revenue growth are significant strengths. While technical indicators and valuation metrics suggest stability, challenges in Mali and safety incidents require attention. Overall, the stock is attractive given its growth potential and operational strengths.

More about Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation, soon to be Barrick Mining Corporation, is a leading company in the gold and copper exploration, development, and mining industry. It operates a world-class portfolio of six Tier One gold mines and is expanding its copper business to enhance production volumes.

YTD Price Performance: 23.60%

Average Trading Volume: 26,066,554

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $32.72B

