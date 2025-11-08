Barings BDC Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Barings Bdc ( (BBDC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Barings Bdc presented to its investors.

Barings BDC, Inc. is a publicly traded investment company specializing in senior secured loans for middle-market companies across various industries, managed by Barings LLC, a global asset manager. In the third quarter of 2025, Barings BDC reported a net investment income of $33.6 million, or $0.32 per share, reflecting an increase from the previous quarter. The company also declared regular and special dividends, maintaining a focus on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns through disciplined investment strategies. Key financial metrics included a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $23.6 million and a slight decrease in net asset value per share to $11.10, primarily due to net unrealized depreciation. The company made significant investments and maintained a strong portfolio, deploying nearly $150 million across new and existing portfolio companies. Looking ahead, Barings BDC remains confident in its ability to deliver long-term value for shareholders, supported by its robust investment platform and strategic focus.

