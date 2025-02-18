Barco NV Reports 2024 Financial Performance

Barco Nv (OTC) ( (BCNAY) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Barco Nv (OTC) presented to its investors.

Barco NV is a global leader in visualization, networking, and collaboration technology, serving the healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment sectors. The company, headquartered in Kortrijk, Belgium, is recognized for its innovative solutions and has a workforce of over 3,000 employees.

For the fiscal year 2024, Barco reported a challenging year with a decline in sales by 10% to €946.6 million and a 7% decrease in order intake. Despite these challenges, the company achieved a strong free cash flow of €110.3 million, a record-high order book, and launched more than 10 new products. Barco also opened a new factory in China and proposed an increase in dividends.

Key financial highlights include a gross profit margin of 40.7%, a slight decrease from the previous year, and an EBITDA margin of 12.8%. The company experienced growth in the Americas, while EMEA and APAC regions faced declines. The healthcare division showed resilience with a 7% increase in orders, while the enterprise and entertainment divisions faced declines in sales and orders.

Looking ahead, Barco remains focused on innovation and growth, with a positive outlook for 2025. The company plans to continue its transformation towards more software-driven products and enhance efficiencies through further investments in automation. Management anticipates topline growth and an increase in the EBITDA margin, assuming stable geopolitical and macro-economic conditions.