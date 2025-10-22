Barclays Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance with £500m Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ).

Barclays has reported a return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 10.6% for the third quarter of 2025 and announced a £500 million share buyback. The company is progressing well towards meeting its 2025 guidance and 2026 targets, reflecting strong financial performance and strategic positioning in the financial services industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BARC) stock is a Buy with a £425.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barclays stock, see the GB:BARC Stock Forecast page.

Spark's Take on GB:BARC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BARC is a Outperform.

Barclays’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the score. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, while the valuation suggests the stock is attractively priced. Despite some cash flow volatility and external challenges, the overall outlook remains positive.

More about Barclays

Barclays PLC is a major global financial services provider engaged in retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management. The company operates across various regions, focusing on delivering a range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions.

Average Trading Volume: 34,167,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £50.41B

