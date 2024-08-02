Barclays Executives Dispose Shares on LSE

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced the disposal of ordinary shares by high-ranking officials, including President and Head of Investment Bank Management Stephen Dainton, Global Co-Head of Investment Banking Cathal Deasy, and Group Chief Risk Officer Taalib Shaah. The transactions, facilitated by Solium Capital UK Limited as the administrator of Barclays’ nominee service, took place on the London Stock Exchange with share prices ranging from £2.170 to £2.230.

