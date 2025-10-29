Barclays Executives Dispose of Shares in Recent Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ) has provided an announcement.

Barclays PLC announced transactions involving the disposal of ordinary shares by two of its senior executives, Tristram Roberts and Taylor Wright. These transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, involved the sale of shares at prices of £4.046 and £3.957 per share, respectively. The announcement highlights the ongoing management of shareholdings by key personnel, which could have implications for the company’s stock performance and investor perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BARC) stock is a Buy with a £445.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barclays stock, see the GB:BARC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BARC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BARC is a Outperform.

Barclays’ strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its high score. The positive earnings call further supports the outlook, despite some technical indicators suggesting caution. The absence of corporate events does not impact the overall assessment.

More about Barclays

Barclays PLC is a major global financial services provider engaged in retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management. The company operates in over 40 countries and is known for its significant presence in the UK and US markets.

Average Trading Volume: 35,536,710

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £56.28B

