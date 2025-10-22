Barclays Enhances Shareholder Value with Continued Share Buy-Back

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ) has provided an update.

Barclays PLC announced the purchase and cancellation of 4,371,290 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, with the total shares repurchased since July 2025 reaching 189,626,966. The cancellation of these shares will adjust the company’s issued share capital to 13,942,345,957 ordinary shares, impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BARC) stock is a Buy with a £425.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barclays stock, see the GB:BARC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BARC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BARC is a Outperform.

Barclays’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the score. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, while the valuation suggests the stock is attractively priced. Despite some cash flow volatility and external challenges, the overall outlook remains positive.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BARC stock, click here.

More about Barclays

Barclays PLC is a major player in the financial services industry, offering a wide range of products and services including retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management. The company is primarily focused on the UK and US markets, with a significant presence in Europe and Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 34,178,897

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £50.41B

See more data about BARC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue