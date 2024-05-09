Barclays Announces Upcoming Board Committee Reshuffle

Barclays Plc (BCS) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced a forthcoming change to its board committee, with Diane Schueneman set to resign from the Board Risk Committee effective May 31, 2024. The company emphasizes its role as a diversified leader in global finance with a strong presence in UK consumer, corporate, and investment banking, as well as wealth and private banking and a specialist US consumer bank. This announcement underlines Barclays’ ongoing commitment to its vision and operational strategy.

