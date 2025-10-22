Barclays Adjusts Motor Finance Compensation Provision Amid FCA Consultation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ).

Barclays PLC has increased its provision for a motor finance compensation scheme from £90 million to £325 million following the FCA’s consultation paper on a proposed redress scheme. This adjustment reflects the potential for a higher number of cases and a different approach to customer redress, impacting Barclays’ CET1 capital ratio by approximately 5 basis points. Barclays ceased motor finance lending in 2019, and the final terms of the compensation scheme remain uncertain, with Barclays planning to engage with the FCA to ensure a fair outcome.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BARC) stock is a Buy with a £425.00 price target.

Barclays’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the score. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, while the valuation suggests the stock is attractively priced. Despite some cash flow volatility and external challenges, the overall outlook remains positive.

More about Barclays

Barclays is a diversified financial institution aiming to be the UK-centred leader in global finance. It operates through five divisions, including UK consumer, corporate, wealth and private banking, a leading investment bank, and a specialist US consumer bank, working towards a better financial future for its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 34,167,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £50.41B

