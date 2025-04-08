Bankinter to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results

The latest announcement is out from Bankinter ( (ES:BKT) ).

Bankinter is set to announce its first-quarter economic results for 2025 on April 24, 2025, which will be presented via a webcast accessible to analysts and investors. The CEO, Gloria Ortiz, will also present these results to the media, highlighting the company’s ongoing financial performance and strategic positioning.

More about Bankinter

Bankinter, S.A. is a financial services company operating in the banking industry. It primarily offers a range of banking products and services, focusing on both retail and corporate clients.

YTD Price Performance: 11.02%

Average Trading Volume: 238,517

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €7.96B

