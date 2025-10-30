BankFinancial Declares Cash Dividend for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bankfinancial ( (BFIN) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 30, 2025, BankFinancial Corporation’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on November 28, 2025, to stockholders of record on November 14, 2025. The Board will evaluate future dividends considering regulatory requirements and other factors, impacting the company’s financial strategies and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (BFIN) stock is a Hold with a $12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bankfinancial stock, see the BFIN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BFIN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BFIN is a Neutral.

Bankfinancial’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its stable financial position and efficient cash management, despite challenges in revenue growth and operational efficiency. The technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the high P/E ratio indicates potential overvaluation, which weighs down the overall score.

More about Bankfinancial

Average Trading Volume: 75,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $138.8M

