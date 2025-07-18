Bank of The Ryukyus Completes Treasury Shares Disposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

An announcement from Bank Of The Ryukyus,Limited ( (JP:8399) ) is now available.

Bank of The Ryukyus, Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 61,483 treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, as approved by its Board of Directors. This move is part of the bank’s strategy to align the interests of its executives with the company’s performance, potentially impacting its governance and stakeholder relations.

More about Bank Of The Ryukyus,Limited

Bank of The Ryukyus, Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, providing banking services primarily in the Ryukyu Islands region. The bank focuses on offering a range of financial products and services to meet the needs of its regional market.

Average Trading Volume: 118,947

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen50.73B

See more insights into 8399 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue