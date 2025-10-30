Bank Of The James Announces Quarterly Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bank Of The Jame Financial ( (BOTJ) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Bank of the James Financial Group announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on December 5, 2025. The company reported record earnings for the third quarter of 2025, driven by loan growth, stable funding costs, and exceptional asset quality. The bank’s net interest income increased significantly, and interest expenses decreased due to strategic rate management and the retirement of capital notes. These results highlight the company’s strong financial performance and strategic focus on sustainable earnings, positively impacting shareholder value.

More about Bank Of The Jame Financial

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Lynchburg, VA, operates as a full-service commercial and retail bank, and owns Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor. The company serves various markets in Virginia, including Lynchburg, Blacksburg, and Roanoke, focusing on commercial and retail banking services.

