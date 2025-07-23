Bank of Saga Finalizes Stock Option Issuance for Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Bank of Saga Ltd. ( (JP:8395) ) is now available.

The Bank of Saga Ltd. has finalized the details for issuing stock options as share-based remuneration for its directors. This move involves the allocation of 2,200 share subscription rights, translating to 22,000 common shares, and aims to align the interests of the directors with the company’s performance.

The Bank of Saga Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on banking services. It is based in Saga City, Japan, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime and Fukuoka Stock Exchange.

