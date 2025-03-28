Bank of Gansu Announces 2024 Annual Results

Bank of Gansu Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2139) ) has provided an announcement.

Bank of Gansu Co., Ltd. has announced its audited annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The report complies with the listing requirements of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and will be available on relevant websites in April 2025, impacting stakeholders by providing insights into the bank’s financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Bank of Gansu Co., Ltd. Class H

Bank of Gansu Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on providing banking services. It operates with limited liability and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: -1.20%

Average Trading Volume: 1,484,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.72B

